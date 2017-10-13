Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Position Maintained by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC held its stake in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,929,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,862,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,252,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,053,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,262,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,709,000 after purchasing an additional 112,610 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Reynolds American Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

