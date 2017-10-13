Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Revolution Lighting Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.8438693539116 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Revolution Lighting Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Revolution Lighting Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

