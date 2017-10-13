Reviewing Swift Transportation (SWFT) & Its Competitors

Swift Transportation (NYSE: SWFT) is one of 28 public companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Swift Transportation to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Swift Transportation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swift Transportation 0 5 10 0 2.67 Swift Transportation Competitors 183 1296 1799 70 2.52

Swift Transportation currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Swift Transportation’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Swift Transportation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Swift Transportation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swift Transportation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swift Transportation 2.65% 15.10% 4.04% Swift Transportation Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Risk & Volatility

Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swift Transportation’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swift Transportation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Swift Transportation $4.01 billion $480.95 million 32.77 Swift Transportation Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -4.12

Swift Transportation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Swift Transportation. Swift Transportation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Swift Transportation beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., formerly Swift Transportation Company, provides truckload services in North America. The Company also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company provides its services across United States, Mexico and Canada using its dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. As of September 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of approximately 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers. It operates through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation, and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries.

