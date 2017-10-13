Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) and Its Peers

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Biosciences of California to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Biosciences of California and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pacific Biosciences of California Competitors 253 1813 3255 105 2.59

Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus price target of $8.93, suggesting a potential upside of 100.75%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -89.67% -93.31% -57.10% Pacific Biosciences of California Competitors -327.87% -35.29% -12.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $95.83 million -$75.40 million -4.84 Pacific Biosciences of California Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -70.34

Pacific Biosciences of California’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California competitors beat Pacific Biosciences of California on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes. It offers The SMRT Cell, Phospholinked nucleotides and The PacBio RS II and Sequel instruments. Its SMRT technology enables the observation of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) synthesis as it occurs in real-time by harnessing the natural process of DNA replication, which is actuated by the DNA polymerase. Its phospholinked nucleotides have a fluorescent dye attached to the phosphate chain of the nucleotide rather than to the base. The PacBio RS II and Sequel instruments include optics, automated liquid handling, a touchscreen control interface and computational hardware and software.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.