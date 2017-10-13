Reviewing Highwoods Properties (HIW) and Its Peers

Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Office REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Highwoods Properties to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Highwoods Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60 Highwoods Properties Competitors 114 518 553 3 2.37

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. As a group, “Office REITs” companies have a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Highwoods Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 18.79% 5.96% 2.82% Highwoods Properties Competitors 5.62% 1.41% 0.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Highwoods Properties pays out 141.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Office REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 249.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $683.61 million $366.80 million 42.50 Highwoods Properties Competitors $648.15 million $343.67 million 61.05

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. The Company conducts its activities through Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). The Company offers a range of real estate services to its customers. The Company offers services, including asset management, construction management, design and space planning, and renovation and re-positioning. The Company provides its customers with services, such as build-to-suit construction and space modification, including tenant improvements and expansions.

