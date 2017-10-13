Reviewing Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) & Seaspan Corporation (SSW)

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE: DSX) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Diana Shipping inc. has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaspan Corporation has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping inc. and Seaspan Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping inc. $124.18 million 3.11 -$403,499.00 ($1.90) -2.11 Seaspan Corporation $844.00 million 1.02 $501.00 million ($1.67) -4.37

Seaspan Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping inc.. Seaspan Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Diana Shipping inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Seaspan Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping inc. and Seaspan Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping inc. -122.29% -14.80% -9.26% Seaspan Corporation -13.54% 7.51% 2.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diana Shipping inc. and Seaspan Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping inc. 0 3 3 0 2.50 Seaspan Corporation 3 5 0 0 1.63

Diana Shipping inc. currently has a consensus price target of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. Seaspan Corporation has a consensus price target of $6.79, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Diana Shipping inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping inc. is more favorable than Seaspan Corporation.

Dividends

Seaspan Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Diana Shipping inc. does not pay a dividend. Seaspan Corporation pays out -29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diana Shipping inc. has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Diana Shipping inc. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt). As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s fleet included Danae, Dione, Nirefs, Alcyon, Triton, Thetis, Protefs, Calipso, Clio, Erato, Coronis, Melite, Leto, Artemis, Selina, Atalandi, Maia, Medusa, Norfolk, Aliki, Semirio, Boston, Seattle, Santa Barbara, New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Newport News. The Company charters its dry bulk carriers to customers primarily pursuant to time charters.

About Seaspan Corporation

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships. Its operating vessels include YM Wish, YM Wellhead, YM Witness, COSCO Glory, COSCO Development, COSCO Harmony, COSCO Excellence, COSCO Hope, COSCO Fortune, Seaspan Yangtze, CSCL Zeebrugge, CSCL Long Beach, CSCL Oceania, COSCO Vietnam, MOL Emissary, Seaspan Chiwan, Seaspan Ningbo, Seaspan Felixstowe, CSCL Brisbane, Seaspan Santos, Seaspan Loncomilla, Seaspan Lingue, CSCL Montevideo, CSCL Callao, Guayaquil Bridge and Calicanto Bridge. The Company is engaged in the operation and management of vessel, including maintaining the vessel, periodic dry-docking, cleaning and painting and performing work required by regulations.

