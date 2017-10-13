Reviewing AECOM (ACM) & Pike Corp (PIKE)

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) and Pike Corp (NYSE:PIKE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AECOM and Pike Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM 1.46% 12.19% 3.29% Pike Corp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AECOM and Pike Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM $17.67 billion 0.32 $790.46 million $1.64 21.91 Pike Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AECOM has higher revenue and earnings than Pike Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AECOM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AECOM and Pike Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 0 5 4 0 2.44 Pike Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

AECOM currently has a consensus price target of $38.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given AECOM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AECOM is more favorable than Pike Corp.

Summary

AECOM beats Pike Corp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government. Its CS segment is engaged in construction services, including building construction and energy, infrastructure and industrial construction, primarily in the Americas. Its MS segment is engaged in programming and facilitating management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services, primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments.

Pike Corp Company Profile

Pike Corporation is a provider of construction and engineering services for investor-owned, municipal and co-operative electric utilities in the United States. The Company’s suite of energy and communication solutions includes facilities planning and siting, permitting, engineering, design, installation, maintenance and repair of power delivery systems, including utility-grade solar construction projects and storm-related services. The Company operates in two segments: construction and engineering. On January 1, 2014, Synergetic Design Holdings, Inc. merged with and into Pike Enterprises, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and UC Synergetic, Inc. (UCS) merged with and into Pike Energy Solutions, LLC (PES), the surviving entity of which was named UC Synergetic, LLC.

