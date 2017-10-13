Reven Housing REIT (RVEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Reven Housing REIT (NASDAQ:RVEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reven Housing REIT earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.1746555928783 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Reven Housing REIT (RVEN) traded down 6.1160% on Friday, reaching $4.4501. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The stock’s market cap is $47.77 million. Reven Housing REIT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Reven Housing REIT Company Profile

Reven Housing REIT, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and operation of portfolios of leased single family homes in the United States. Its objective is to generate cash flow and distribute resulting profits to its stockholders in the form of distributions, while gaining home price appreciation at the same time through the ownership of its portfolio properties.

