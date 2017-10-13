Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings’ FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.02.

Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $615.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.38 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 13,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,410 shares in the company, valued at $160,144,772.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.94 per share, for a total transaction of $993,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,212,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,922,897.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 18,735.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,529,000 after buying an additional 4,655,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,352,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,107,000 after buying an additional 423,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in the first quarter valued at $15,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 102.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 149,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had two segments: RH Segment and Waterworks. It offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings.

