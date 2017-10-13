Resonant (RESN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Media coverage about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.2565002213861 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RESN shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ RESN) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Resonant has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company’s market capitalization is $65.55 million.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Resonant had a negative net margin of 3,119.05% and a negative return on equity of 150.42%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Resonant will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, Director John E. Major acquired 20,000 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,978 shares in the company, valued at $418,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

