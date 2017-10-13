Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Stake Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Resolute Forest Products worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,216,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209,465 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,170,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 126,441 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,092,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) opened at 5.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s market cap is $534.01 million.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry. It offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States and Canada.

