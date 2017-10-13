Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 13th (AAOI, BCRH, BWA, D, DLPH, ETH, HUBS, LFUS, LRCX, LVS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 13th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen and Company. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In last six months shares of Dominion Energy has returned lower than the industry it belongs to. Dominion Energy’s near term prospects and earnings will adversely impacted due to lower solar investment tax credit, higher PJM electric capacity expenses and lower earnings from Cove Point due to the roll off of one of its import contracts. However, Dominion Energy is benefiting from its regulated growth projects and synergies from Questar acquisition. Dominion’s Greensville County Power Station and Cove Point Liquefaction project are proceeding on time and budget and are likely to boost the company’s performance over the long term. Contribution from Dominion Midstream will also boost results of the company. The company’s expansion of electric transmission, natural gas facilities and midstream assets are strong positives.”

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Las Vegas Sands’ efforts to boost tourism and traffic in Macao are yielding results, and the company’s portfolio therein is experiencing strong visitation of late. Focus on diversification and growth in the mass and non-gaming market also bode well and should aid margins. Going forward, the company is positive on its Cotai Strip portfolio of properties, buoyed by the addition of The Parisian Macao. High occupancy rates in the Las Vegas properties are also likely to continue driving growth. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Even so, upward estimate revisions raise optimism. Also, the company has mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Going forward, the stock is likely to continue benefiting from improving gaming trends in Macao and solid Las Vegas business, Yet, another corruption crackdown might affect Macao’s recovery and, in turn, hamper performance.”

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB). They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen and Company. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NIKE’s robust growth and innovation efforts have been reflected in every quarter’s results for over three fiscal years now. The company’s last reported quarter gained from strength in international business and the global NIKE Direct business. Also, NIKE has been focused on its Consumer Direct Offense plan. Driven by its Triple Double strategy, this restructuring plan focuses on using digital methods for rapid innovation and product development, along with strengthening consumer relations by operating through core regions. However, the company has lagged the industry in the past three months due to lackluster sales in its key North American market. Notably, sales in the region dipped 3% in first-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein the gross margin was hurt by currency woes and a higher mix of off-price sales. The company anticipates near-term results to be hurt by the tough retail environment, which led to a bleak second quarter view.”

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omnicom maintains a balanced growth model through a combination of well-focused internal development initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Increasing demand for media services and massive proliferation of channels are likely to improve the top line in future. Omnicom is experiencing continuous revenue growth, driven by healthy performance in developed markets like the United States and developing markets like Asia. The company has started to use open-source technique to access the current information in the market. It is also building upon its digital and analytical capabilities by investing in agencies and partnering with innovative technology companies in key markets. Omnicom has outperformed the industry year to date. However, a competitive and fragmented communications services industry coupled with high susceptibility to concentration risks pose a threat to Omnicom’s profitability.”

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of PPL Corp. have returned lower than the industry in the last six months. We believe environmental regulatory risks pose challenges to PPL Corp.’s growth. The company’s operations are also subject to service disruptions in the form of breakdown of equipment. The expected drop in contribution from U.K. regulated segment is going to hurt near term earnings. However, PPL Corp. is poised to gain from its capital investment plan, which primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP. PPL Corp’s earnings are expected to improve annually by 5-6% in 2017-2020 time period, thanks to the contribution from its domestic operations.”

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “More than 60% of Range Resources reserves are tilted toward natural gas. Therefore, the company’s results are vulnerable to declining natural gas price. These factors may impact the value of estimated proved reserves that could lead the company’s lender to lower the borrowing base. Other risks such as cost inflation, project delays and regulatory filings continue to weigh on the stock. Additionally, Range Resources is governed by several stringent regulations, especially in the Marcellus Shale, the Appalachian Basin and the southwestern U.S., where it has a vast acreage. Over the last three months, the company’s shares have also underperformed the industry.”

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Even though shares of Sirius XM have outperformed its industry so far this year, we remain concerned about the company's high operating expenses. Escalated costs are likely to hurt its bottom line in the third quarter. Detailed results should be out on Oct 25. Slowdown in subscription growth is another concern. The company added 1.052 million subscribers in the first half of 2016. The number fell to 0.702 million in the first half of 2017. The company's high debt levels also raise concerns. Excessive competition may also hinder growth. We are, however, impressed by the company's recent decision to hike its quarterly dividend payout.”

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEX Inc. provides physical, digital and virtual corporate card payment solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Fleet Payment Solutions and Other Payment Solutions. The Fleet Payment Solutions segment provides customers with fleet vehicle payment processing services. The Other Payment Solutions segment provides customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate purchasing and transaction monitoring needs through its corporate purchase card, its prepaid and gift card products and services. WEX Inc., formerly known as Wright Express Corporation, is headquartered in South Portland, Maine. “

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Corporation is a vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products. The company’s range of products includes ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, vinyl intermediates, PVC, PVC Pipe, PVC windows, fence and decking components. “

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

