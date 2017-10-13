Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tidewater Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TDW)

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Tidewater in a research note issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst J. Gibney forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Tidewater’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

TDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Tidewater from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Tidewater from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 502.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 104,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil.

