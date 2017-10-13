Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) Position Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,803,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 366,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 765,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ REGI) traded up 0.216% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.575. 17,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s market cap is $447.83 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.88 million. Renewable Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post ($1.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

