Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $184,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $234,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) opened at 72.36 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company’s market capitalization is $9.21 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.18 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

