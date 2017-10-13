Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.18% of American Public Education worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) opened at 20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $335.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.12.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

