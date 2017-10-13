Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,374 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Easterly Government Properties worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,776 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6,761.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 864,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 851,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,662,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 867,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) opened at 20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

