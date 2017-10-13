RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Receives $63.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised RE/MAX Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens downgraded RE/MAX Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RE/MAX Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, President Geoffrey D. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings by 0.5% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE RMAX) remained flat at $65.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65,138 shares of the company traded hands. RE/MAX Holdings has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.93.

RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. RE/MAX Holdings had a return on equity of 79.94% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

