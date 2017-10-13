Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Red Rock Resorts manage and own an indirect equity interest in Station Casinos LLC. Station is the provider of gaming and entertainment primarily in Las Vegas, Nevada. Red Rock Resorts is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) traded up 0.96% on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 372,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $24.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,545,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,788,000 after acquiring an additional 666,099 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,593,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,254,000 after acquiring an additional 58,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a gaming, development and management company. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas operations, Native American management, and Corporate and other. The Las Vegas operations segment includes all of its Las Vegas area casino properties and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements.

