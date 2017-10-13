Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) PT Set at £100 by Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) received a £100 ($131.48) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,800 ($102.55) to GBX 7,300 ($95.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday. Investec decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,150 ($94.00) to GBX 6,400 ($84.14) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 8,650 ($113.73) to GBX 7,700 ($101.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS AG set a GBX 7,250 ($95.32) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,950.87 ($104.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON RB) opened at 7165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,019.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,419.15. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 50.40 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,496.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 8,110.43.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

