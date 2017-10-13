Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

9/26/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

9/23/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

9/21/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

9/5/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

8/14/2017 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $95,204.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,035.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

