Real Industry, Inc. (RELY) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Real Industry, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Real Industry worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Real Industry by 86.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,516,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Real Industry by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,573,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Real Industry by 38.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 171,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Real Industry by 38.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in Real Industry by 4.8% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 194,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Industry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Industry in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Real Industry Profile

Real Industry, Inc is a holding company. The Company focuses on the operations of Real Alloy Holding, Inc (Real Alloy), which is engaged in aluminum recycling. The Company’s segments include Real Alloy North America (RANA) and Real Alloy Europe (RAEU). The RANA segment includes aluminum melting, processing, recycling and alloying activities conducted in approximately 20 facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

