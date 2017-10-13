Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,407,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,959,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,910,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,341,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon by 55.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 827,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 66.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,603,000 after acquiring an additional 514,800 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $28,551,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $121,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.19.

Shares of Raytheon Company (RTN) opened at 188.91 on Friday. Raytheon Company has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $189.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

