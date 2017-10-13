Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 142,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 64,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ) traded down 0.615% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.285. The company had a trading volume of 615,201 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

