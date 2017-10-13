Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32,666.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 929,091 shares. Conagra Brands Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Conagra Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

