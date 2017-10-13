Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 113,522 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,719,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-5-71-million-holdings-in-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc-pnfp.html.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 101,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $6,577,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,901,745.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $198,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,574. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ PNFP) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 22,706 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.