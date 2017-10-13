Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) traded up 0.68% on Friday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,198 shares. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.67 million. Garmin had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $109,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Burrell sold 231,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $11,852,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,183 shares of company stock worth $50,616,903. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

