Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Gap Up to $19.61

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.61. Range Resources Corporation shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 6,352,253 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Get Range Resources Corporation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Range Resources Corporation had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.01%.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $252,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,267 shares in the company, valued at $458,358.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ralph Lowe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,413 shares in the company, valued at $457,179.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources Corporation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,202,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,603,000 after buying an additional 976,293 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,812,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,186,000 after purchasing an additional 932,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,024,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,936,000 after purchasing an additional 890,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,856,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 5,722,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $166,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,500 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Gap Up to $19.61” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/range-resources-corporation-rrc-shares-gap-up-to-19-61.html.

About Range Resources Corporation

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.