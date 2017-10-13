Rajeev Gulati Sells 4,028 Shares of Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $35,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajeev Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Rajeev Gulati sold 5,000 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Rajeev Gulati sold 14,028 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $129,057.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Rajeev Gulati sold 13,452 shares of Data I/O Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $112,189.68.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) opened at 9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Data I/O Corporation has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.30.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O Corporation had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Data I/O Corporation will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 20,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation provides programming and associated intellectual property management solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in the manufacturing of flash, microcontrollers and flash-memory-based intelligent devices. It designs, manufactures and sells programming systems used by designers and manufacturers of electronic products.

