Rainier Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Rainier Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Rainier Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $11,824,777.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,138,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $2,014,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,668 shares of company stock valued at $112,301,656 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

