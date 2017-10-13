Raffles Associates LP Has $3,183,000 Stake in Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)

Raffles Associates LP maintained its position in Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,675 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Nuvectra Corporation accounts for 3.0% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 2.32% of Nuvectra Corporation worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corporation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corporation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Nuvectra Corporation had a negative net margin of 232.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. Nuvectra Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

NVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectra Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuvectra Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvectra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Drees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvectra Corporation Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

