Quantum Corporation (QTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quantum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum Corporation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Quantum Corporation had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Fuad Ahmad sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $143,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,481.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon W. Gacek sold 12,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,047 shares of company stock valued at $247,076. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity.

