Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quanta Services has a dreadful earnings history – with three consecutive earnings misses over the trailing four quarters. Lack of a commissioner quorum in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) has put up a lot of major projects on hold, adding to the company’ woes. In addition, seasonality and the cancellation of pipeline projects in the oil and gas business are likely to impact the company’s backlog. Also, intensifying competition in the industry and currency fluctuations are affecting the company’s profits. However, over the past one year, shares of Quanta Services have outperformed that of the industry. The company remains confident about the prospects of its end markets over the next two years. The company believes CAPEX and OPEX spends will continue to rise as customers are contemplating undertaking work worth billions of dollars.”

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quanta Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. FBR & Co raised shares of Quanta Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Quanta Services (PWR) opened at 37.50 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,114.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,870.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

