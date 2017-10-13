QS Investors LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation in the second quarter worth $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 93.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner Corporation alerts:

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/qs-investors-llc-sells-2176-shares-of-cerner-corporation-cern.html.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95. Cerner Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.82.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In related news, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of Cerner Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $7,326,549.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,279,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy D. Sims sold 60,000 shares of Cerner Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $4,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,346.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,583 shares of company stock worth $24,758,191. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.