Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN’s commitment to return more to its shareholders through increased share repurchases reflects solid cash position. We are also upbeat about QIAGEN’s partnership and co-marketing agreement with CENTOGENE AG to boost its bioinformatics portfolio. Moreover, the company’s strategic focus to drive growth through Sample to Insight offerings buoys optimism. QIAGEN is forming collaborations in the personalized homecare space also. Moreover, QIAsymphony continued to grow towards the target of 2,000 cumulative placements by 2017 end. On the flip side, over the last three months, QIAGEN has been trading below the broader industry. Moreover, adverse currency translation continues to be a drag on overall sales. Furthermore, declining HPV sales in the United States continues to be a drag. Competitive landscape and strong reliance on collaborations also continue to be concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QGEN. Commerzbank Ag reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiagen N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.28.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ QGEN) traded up 1.38% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 746,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 1.14. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Qiagen N.V. had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,048,000 after acquiring an additional 363,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,053,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 394,201 shares during the period. Johnston Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 87,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen N.V. Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

