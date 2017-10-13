Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) – Jefferies Group decreased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Almost Family in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Almost Family’s FY2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Almost Family Inc alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Almost Family in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Almost Family from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Almost Family in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Reduced by Jefferies Group” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-almost-family-inc-afam-reduced-by-jefferies-group.html.

Almost Family (AFAM) traded down 0.54% on Thursday, reaching $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,814 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.47. Almost Family has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $62.95.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.43%. Almost Family’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

In related news, SVP John Shermyen sold 2,000 shares of Almost Family stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Almost Family by 68.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Almost Family by 78.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Almost Family by 32.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Almost Family by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Almost Family by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Family Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Family Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.