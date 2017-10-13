Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Reduced by Jefferies Group

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $141.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.52 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.
In related news, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 2,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $272,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $256,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,299 shares of company stock worth $2,204,271. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
About Cimarex Energy
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.
