Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy Co alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $141.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Reduced by Jefferies Group” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-cimarex-energy-co-xec-reduced-by-jefferies-group.html.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.52 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 2,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $272,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $256,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,299 shares of company stock worth $2,204,271. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.