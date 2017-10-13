Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By Desjardins (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.08.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 49.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.

In other news, insider Kevin Strain sold 34,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.15, for a total value of C$1,685,746.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th.

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

