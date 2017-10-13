Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst D. Archila now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 1,044 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $37,740.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,050,547.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,794.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,215,480. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,914,000 after purchasing an additional 294,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 211,982 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,793,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 693,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

