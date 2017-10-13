Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-pretium-resources-inc-cut-by-cormark-pvg.html.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.63.

Shares of Pretium Resources (PVG) traded down 1.25% on Friday, reaching $14.98. 505,999 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The stock’s market cap is $2.72 billion. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director Robert Allan Quartermain purchased 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.52 per share, with a total value of C$239,856.00.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.