Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09

News stories about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pure Cycle Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.851277019959 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) remained flat at $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,479 shares. The firm’s market cap is $176.97 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Pure Cycle Corporation Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

