Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Public Service Enterprise’s consistent capital-investment plans backed by a stable liquidity position have the potential to boost its performance. Moreover, Public Service Enterprise boasts a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings and significant long-term growth potential. Apart from focusing on transmission and distribution infrastructure, the company is also expanding its renewable assets. Further, its share price outperformed the broader industry in past one year. However, environmental issues, such as restrictions on carbon dioxide emissions and other pollutants produced by Public Service Enterprise’s fossil units, may enhance compliance-related costs for the company.”

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.75 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Barclays PLC upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 193.26%.

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 23,400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $1,058,382.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 748,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,853,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,782. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,164.5% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 164,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,762 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,504,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,630,000 after purchasing an additional 170,346 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 521,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

