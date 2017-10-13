Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $360,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of SunCoke Energy worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $106,489.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $181,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXC shares. BidaskClub lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE SXC) opened at 9.38 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $603.41 million. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

