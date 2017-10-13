Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $346,000 Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of HealthStream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) opened at 24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $773.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.53 and a beta of 0.98. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $61.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

