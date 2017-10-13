Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $330,000 Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 165,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 213,572 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane G. Gerst sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $159,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 63,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,156,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,160.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,380 shares of company stock worth $2,268,933 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ AMPH) opened at 18.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $864.31 million, a P/E ratio of 242.99 and a beta of 1.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $21.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

