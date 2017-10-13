Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,643.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,771,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 3,320,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,744,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,823.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,090,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,749.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 967,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $60,025.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,576.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $912,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE DHI) traded up 0.327% on Friday, reaching $41.415. 299,268 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.517 and a beta of 1.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $41.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

