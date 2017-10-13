Prudential PLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Prudential PLC held its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation during the first quarter worth $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 140.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 29.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 35.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Instinet downgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) opened at 16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

