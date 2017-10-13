Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Raised to “Buy” at FBR & Co

FBR & Co upgraded shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $117.00. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.61). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,638,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $463,639.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,454.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,954,000 after buying an additional 659,595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 387.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

