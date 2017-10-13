Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) Holdings Held by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP maintained its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.39% of Prudential Bancorp worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc of Pennsylvania is a mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Prudential Mutual Holding Company, a Pennsylvania corporation, is the mutual holding company parent of the Company. As of September 30, 2012, Prudential Mutual Holding Company owns 74.6% of the Company.

