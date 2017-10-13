Proxima Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Pharma PLC makes up 1.7% of Proxima Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Proxima Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Horizon Pharma PLC worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded down 0.649% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.775. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,893 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company’s market cap is $2.25 billion. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $289.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.01 million. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. Horizon Pharma PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Pharma PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Horizon Pharma PLC

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

